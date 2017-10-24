Uber's revolting sexism, the movie

The blog post that lifted the lid on Uber's uber-sexist culture and led to the demise of founder Travis Kalanick might become a movie.

Deadline Hollywood reports that a movie concept titled “Disruptors”, based on Susan Fowler's "On One Very, Very Strange Year At Uber" has been hawked around Tinseltown and landed at production company Good Universe.

Screenwriter Allison Schroeder, who penned Hidden Figures, will attempt to turn Fowler's story into cinematic gold.

The flick's apparently been pitched as “Erin Brockovich meets The Social Network.”

The film is “in development”, so is no certainty to reach the screen. It stands a decent chance of making it given Schroeder is well-respected. Perversely, recent revelations of revolting sexual predation by powerful men don't hurt the film's chances, as it is topical. Throw in increasing doubt over Silicon Valley's contribution to society, plus Uber's seeming inability to avoid controversy, and the film has a lot going for it.

Fowler's also penned a book and started doing interviews to promote it. The success of that tome will doubtless influence decisions about whether the movie gets made. ®

