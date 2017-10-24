Hackers nip into celeb plastic surgery clinic, tuck away 'terabytes'

A plastic surgery clinic frequented by celebrities such as Katie Price has been targeted by hackers.

London Bridge Plastic Surgery confirmed in a statement that it has been the victim of a cyber attack.

Hackers using the name The Dark Overlord claimed to be behind the breach, which they said included stealing "terabytes" of data, The Daily Beast reported.

The news site, which has seen the images, says many are highly graphic and close-up, showing surgery on male and female genitalia. "Others show apparent patients' bodies post-operation, and some include faces," it reported.

The group claims that its stolen cache contains information on "royal families" and has said it will distribute the patient list and corresponding photos online.

"We took measures to block the attack immediately in order to protect patient information and we informed the Metropolitan Police who launched an investigation," the clinic told The Daily Beast in a statement.

"Regrettably, following investigations by our IT experts and the police, we believe that our security was breached and that data has been stolen. We are still working to establish exactly what data has been compromised."

The clinic said it is "horrified that they have now targeted our patients", adding: "Security and patient confidentiality has always been of the utmost importance to us. We invest in market-leading technology to keep our data secure and our systems are updated daily. We are deeply saddened that our security has been breached.

"We are profoundly sorry for any distress this data breach may cause our patients and our team are available around the clock to speak to anyone who has any concerns by calling 0203 858 0664."

A police spokesperson told The Daily Beast: "On Tuesday, 17 October the Metropolitan Police Service was informed of a data theft from a cosmetic surgery clinic in London. Detectives from the Met's Organised Crime Command are investigating. There have been no arrests and enquires are ongoing." ®

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say