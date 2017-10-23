'Screaming' man fined $149 for singing 'Everybody Dance Now'

A man has been fined by police after being caught singing the 1990s dance anthem "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" while behind the wheel of his car.

Taoufik Moalla, of St-Laurent, Montreal, Canada, was singing C+C Music Factory's best-known hit while rolling along in the Francophone city's St Croix suburb.

After hearing a police siren, he pulled over, initially assuming police wanted to get past – but instead they pulled up behind him.

"Four police came, two on each side, and checked the inside of the car. Then they asked me if I screamed. I said no, I was just singing," Moalla told CTV News Montreal.

He was given a CA$149 fine for "screaming in a public place" after the constables looked up his car's registration details and his driver's licence.

"I don't know if my voice was very bad and that's why I got the ticket," he said. "But I was very shocked. I understand if they are doing their job, they are allowed to check if everything's okay, if I kidnapped someone or if there's danger inside but I would never expect they would give me a ticket for that."

Moalla is now appealing against the ticket, a process which apparently takes up to a year in Canada. ®

Youtube Video

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say