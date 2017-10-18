Oracle Hospitality apps rolled out the Big Red carpet to crims

Hundreds of products, more than 250 vulnerabilities … yes, it's Oracle's quarterly critical patch update day!

Oracle opens its bulletin with news that it "... continues to periodically receive reports of attempts to maliciously exploit vulnerabilities for which Oracle has already released fixes."

"In some instances, it has been reported that attackers have been successful because targeted customers had failed to apply available Oracle patches. Oracle therefore strongly recommends that customers remain on actively-supported versions and apply Critical Patch Update fixes without delay."

With puny humans failing it, no wonder Big Red's talking autonomous databases that patch themselves.

Enough reflection! Back to the bug news, which tells us Oracle Fusion Middleware has 38 vulns, while 37 turned up in Hospitality Applications and another 25 in MySQL.

Many of the bugs hit multiple products: CVE-2016-6814, for example, is inherited from Apache Groovy, and is present in Oracle Database Server, the Construction and Engineering Suite, Enterprise Manager Grid Control, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Health Sciences Applications, and two Retail Applications components.

Twenty-four vulnerabilities carry Common Vulnerability Scoring System scores of nine or better, and the three standouts with perfect 10 are:

CVE-2017-10402 in a reporting component of Hospitality Applications, exploitable over HTTP for a complete takeover;

CVE-2017-10405, also in Hospitality Application reporting, also exploitable over HTTP, for access to all data as well as denial-of-service; and

CVE-2013-1903 (yes, it's four years old), in Siebel; the Field Service component can be pwned over HTTP.

CVE-2017-10332 only scores 7.5, but it's easy to exploit, and “successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorised access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle Universal Work Queue accessible data”.

Java Platform SE got 22 fixes, 20 of which are network-exploitable. The top two, with CVSS scores of 9.6, are CVE-2017-10285 which affects implementations running untrusted code, is easy to exploit, and offers full pwnage over the network; and CVE-2017-10346, with a similar profile.

Here's the "verbose" version of Oracle's advisory in all its gory glory.

The shorter version offers links to product-specific reports. ®

