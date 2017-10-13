Uber begins appeals process to claw back taxi licence in London

Londoners can keep on using the Uber ride-hailing app. For now.

Transport for London decided not to renew Uber's private hire licence last month, claiming the firm was not "fit and proper" to operate in the city.

The business this morning filed its intent to appeal the decision with Westminster Magistrates' Court, which will temporarily extend its operations in the UK capital, an Uber spokeswoman told The Register.

Although Uber London Limited's licence expired on September 30, the Private Hire Vehicles (London) Act 1998 grants the firm up to 21 days after communication to file an intent to appeal, which it did today.

The law allows Uber to continue operating while the appeal process takes place. Meanwhile, it is in cosy chats with TfL to see if the situation can be easily resolved.

"While we have today filed our appeal so that Londoners can continue using our app," the spokeswoman added, "we hope to continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London. As our new CEO has said, we are determined to make things right."

She said the document that Uber filed to court does not contain the grounds for appeal. She declined to say when Uber would file those.

An administrative officer for Westminster Magistrates' Court told The Register: "The court are aware of Uber's appeal against TfL. An initial date of hearing has not yet been set and both parties will be made aware of a hearing date in due course."

The beleaguered firm's ride-sharing app Uberpop has also been banned by courts in Germany.

We have contacted TfL for comment. ®

