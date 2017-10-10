Star Wars: Cineworld can't handle demand for tickets to new flick

Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to nerds raging on Twitter

By Andrew Silver 10 Oct 2017 at 10:09
Still from Star Wars: The last Jedi

Europe's second largest cinema, Cineworld, is struggling to meet demand for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Fans have taken to Twitter to complain of difficulties booking their tickets for its December 14 release.

Cineworld promises that there are no issues with its site and recommends they keep trying.

We contacted Cineworld for comment.

In other news, the trailer for The Last Jedi has hit and we can safely say it seems that Rey, Luke, Leia and Kylo Ren will have their work cut out for them. And, yes, per tradition, there will be lots of cool fights in space.

SPOILER ALERT!!!!

Word of warning: the trailer is particularly spoilerific. But you can watch below at your own risk.

Youtube Video

Rogue One took in about $250m worldwide on its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. ®

