Star Wars: Cineworld can't handle demand for tickets to new flick

Europe's second largest cinema, Cineworld, is struggling to meet demand for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Fans have taken to Twitter to complain of difficulties booking their tickets for its December 14 release.

You website is down? Seriously how can you not have the servers ready for a massive movie like this and a surge of people wanting to book? — Usman I. (@usmanator) 10 October 2017

Are you taking the Mick?! I can't even get on to book tickets! — Steven (@st3veo007) 10 October 2017

Cineworld promises that there are no issues with its site and recommends they keep trying.

Hi there, our website is working but we're experiencing high levels of customers trying to book so keep trying — Cineworld Cinemas (@cineworld) 10 October 2017

We contacted Cineworld for comment.

In other news, the trailer for The Last Jedi has hit and we can safely say it seems that Rey, Luke, Leia and Kylo Ren will have their work cut out for them. And, yes, per tradition, there will be lots of cool fights in space.

SPOILER ALERT!!!!

Word of warning: the trailer is particularly spoilerific. But you can watch below at your own risk.

Youtube Video

Rogue One took in about $250m worldwide on its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. ®

