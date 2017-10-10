Outlook, Office 2007 slowly taken behind the shed, shots heard

A decade after their release, Microsoft Office 2007 and Outlook 2007 today fell out of extended support. Gaze teary-eyed at your installation discs. The software has entered the Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul.

The cutoff has been coming for some time, of course, but if you're of a nostalgic bent, the Outlook 2007 epitaph is here, and the somewhat longer (with more dates to absorb) Office 2007 farewell is here.

With extended support ending for both 2007-era families, no new features, bug fixes, security patches, nor support, will be available in future for the programs.

Outlook 2007 holdouts need to scramble if they also use Office 365: “Outlook Anywhere is being replaced with MAPI/HTTP. Outlook 2007 does not support MAPI/HTTP, and as such will be unable to connect,” the announcement noted.

Meanwhile, the Office 2007 cutoff puts 32 products on the chopping board, because all variants of each individual offering have to be listed by Microsoft.

The Office 2007 end-of-support announcement also notes that Exchange Server 2007, Microsoft Office Accounting 2007 (Express & Professional), Microsoft Office InterConnect 2007 Standard Edition, and Microsoft Office Communicator Phone Edition fell out of extended support in April this year. ®

