Frustrated Britons struggle to locate their packages: Royal Mail tracker smacked

Updated Certain Royal Mail customers have not been able to pin down the location of their packages today.

Since around 800 UTC, about a hundred people have taken to downdetector to report issues with the missive-sniffing checker on its website.

For certain reference numbers, the tracking system currently says: "There has been an error retrieving your saved items, please try again later, we are working to fix the fault."

Some sellers have also acknowledged the issue.

Hi, sorry, the royal mail tracking system is down at the moment but I will check this tomorrow and let you know. Kind regards. — Grainger Games (@GraingerGames) 9 October 2017

Many unhappy parcel punters have also weighed in on Twitter.

@RoyalMail Whats up with the new tracking page on your site? It adds random spaces and subsequently won't recognise any tracking codes — seanieb1983™ (@seanieb1983) 9 October 2017

@RoyalMail KK537005027GB tell me we’re the hell it is — Jon Warrior LFC fan (@gmbusman) 9 October 2017

In tweets, Royal Mail says it had made "a change" to its tracking system this weekend.

Hi, we made a change to the tracking system over the weekend. Please try https://t.co/9A60x0d9w6 & let us know if it works. ^LP — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) 9 October 2017

It recommended frustrated users keep checking its website.

Sorry, we're currently aware of an issue. Please keep checking our website for updates. ^AL — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) 9 October 2017

Royal Mail confirmed Track & Trace was stable at 1512 GMT. ®

