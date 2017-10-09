Frustrated Britons struggle to locate their packages: Royal Mail tracker smacked

Some might have to wait a bit longer...

By Andrew Silver 9 Oct 2017 at 12:08
Updated Certain Royal Mail customers have not been able to pin down the location of their packages today.

Since around 800 UTC, about a hundred people have taken to downdetector to report issues with the missive-sniffing checker on its website.

For certain reference numbers, the tracking system currently says: "There has been an error retrieving your saved items, please try again later, we are working to fix the fault."

Some sellers have also acknowledged the issue.

Many unhappy parcel punters have also weighed in on Twitter.

In tweets, Royal Mail says it had made "a change" to its tracking system this weekend.

It recommended frustrated users keep checking its website.

Royal Mail confirmed Track & Trace was stable at 1512 GMT. ®

