Leicestershire teen admits attempting to hack director of the CIA

A teenager from Leicestershire, England, has admitted to trying to hack US government officials including the director of the CIA and Obama's Director of National Intelligence.

Kane Gamble, 18, pleaded guilty on Friday to 10 charges at Leicester crown court.

Other targets included Avril Haines, Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser, and John Holdren, his senior science and technology adviser, the Leicester Mercury reported.

The charges admitted to included committing an unauthorised act in relation to a computer; causing risk of serious damage to human welfare/national security; performing a function with intent to secure unauthorised access; and unauthorised modification of computer material.

Gamble's barrister, William Harbage QC, said his client is "on the autistic spectrum". He was arrested in February 2016, reported the paper. The 18-year-old has been released on unconditional bail, and still has access to computers.

The sentence will be read at Leicester Crown Court on December 15. ®

