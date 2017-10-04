2019: The year that Microsoft quits Surface hardware

Canalys Channels Forum Microsoft will quit its loss-making Surface hardware business by 2019, according to execs from PC manufacturers and a channel watcher.

Talking at the tenth Canalys Channels Forum in Venice, CEO Steve Brazier said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadello would exit the product line because he is a “software guy, a cloud guy” and pointed to the demise of the phone device.

He added, “The Surface performance is choppy, there are good quarters and bad quarters, overall they are not making money. It doesn’t make sense for them to be in this business.

“When the capital expenditure challenge that Satya Nadella has taken Microsoft down becomes visible to Wall Street, everyone will ask him why have you gone to a low margin business.

Microsoft will have a lot of cost cutting to do, he claimed, “Surface will be the first target”.

Before Microsoft launched the devices in 2012 - starting with the RT version - the then CEO Steve Ballmer played down the project as a “design reference point” to showcase its software, and estimated sales of a “few million”.

Surface endured a rocky start in its first year, caused by technical glitches and route to market issues, culminating in Microsoft writing down $900m worth of stock. The Pro model was better received - the specs of RT had limited adoption and it was killed off in 2015 (please check this).

But Microsoft’s involvement in PC hardware was always appeared to be a point of tension with PC OEMs that were customers and subsequently also rivals competing against Surface. That said, Dell and HP Inc started to flog these lapslabs direct to customers themselves. If you can’t beat ‘em….

Also commenting on the forecasted demise of Surface at the Canalys event, Gianfranco Lanci, corporate president and chief operating officer at Lenovo, said he believed Microsoft may pull the plug on its PC hardware unit before 2019.

“It might be earlier,” he told Brazier on stage, “Microsoft is making a lot of money on cloud, making a lot of money on Windows and Office, but losing a lot of money on devices.

“And frankly speaking it is difficult to see why they should keep losing money. For them it is a very difficult exercise to run hardware products business, need to be careful about every single detail as the margin on this is so thin.”

Another attendee, Dell chief commercial officer Marius Haas, agreed that Microsoft will “probably slow it down a bit”, in reference to the Microsoft PC.

He told The Register that it was sensible to use its hardware to “demonstrate the total capability of the [software] platform” but said Microsoft had never intended to create a “broad based portfolio with a product for every form factor”.

In its last reported quarter, Surface revenue for the software giant decreased by $82m or 2 per cent, although it wasn't the only Device letting Redmond down. Most of the poor performance in Surface's segment, More Personal Computing, was chalked up to poor Phone sales - since support was withdrawn, sales took a $2.8bn dive for the quarter from that of the year before and a whopping $361bn dive on full year sales.

Surface sales drooped even more in Microsoft's third quarter, ended March 31, when revenues dropped 26 per cent to $831m. This past quarter, More Personal Computing hauled in $8.8bn after it offset the Phone and Surface contractions with higher revenue from Windows, Search, and Gaming, which all nest under "MPC". But it all looks pretty anaemic compared to cloud sales, which were up 11 per cent year-on-year to $7.4bn in Q4, and even more so compared to Productivity and Business Processes, the home of Office 365 and Dynamics, which saw revenues boosted 21 per cent at $8.4bn - underlining how sensible the idea of the shift to a cloud focus from installed software and hardware is. ®

