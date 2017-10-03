Oath-my-God: THREE! BILLION! Yahoo! accounts! hacked! in! 2013! – not! 'just!' 1bn!

With Equifax testifying in US Congress today about its own massive security failings, someone at Yahoo! presumably thought now would be a good time to bury bad news – but some things are too large to hide.

In a filing on Tuesday to America's financial watchdogs, Yahoo!, now owned by Verizon under the Oath brand, admitted the total number of user accounts accessed by hackers in 2013 wasn't the 500 million earlier reported, nor the one billion it later reported, but all of them – all three billion accounts.

The miserable web giant said that after its takeover by Verizon – which has its own security consultancy – it "recently obtained new intelligence" that indicated that the intrusion was much larger than had previously been thought. In fact, it was as large as it could be.

“Verizon is committed to the highest standards of accountability and transparency, and we proactively work to ensure the safety and security of our users and networks in an evolving landscape of online threats,” said Chandra McMahon, chief information security officer for Verizon.

“Our investment in Yahoo! is allowing that team to continue to take significant steps to enhance their security, as well as benefit from Verizon’s experience and resources.”

Despite their words, Verizon management are most likely seething about the news. When the initial hack was disclosed, the telco managed to knock $350m off the $4.8bn asking price for the company. Had it known about the size of the actual hack it could have got a considerably biggest discount.

As for the hackers themselves, the US authorities have indicted four men over the infiltration. American prosecutors claim the hack was ordered by the Russian intelligence services and carried out by hackers-for-hire. One of those alleged miscreants is now in a US jail awaiting trial.

You'd also imaging Yahoo!'s erstwhile CEO isn't too bothered. After negotiating the deal Marissa Meyer laughed all the way to the bank with a $55m golden parachute, and is now reportedly looking around for another challenge before retiring. Equifax needs a new CEO – just saying. ®

