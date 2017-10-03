Actifio launches v8 of Sky Platform, extends dedupe to cloud crowd

Data-as-a-service firm Actifio has bumped its virtual data pipeline, Sky Platform, to v8.0, extending its coverage to a crowd of public clouds.

The virtual data pipeline takes a master copy of primary data, and springs out virtual copies on request for test and development purposes, analytics, protection and other use cases needing secondary data. It aims to prevent organisations having multiple copies of data littering their storage estate.

Version 8.0 extends Actifio's coverage universe further into into the public cloud. The product is said to be native in Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM and Oracle's clouds.

There is data mobility between on-premises physical and virtual servers and public clouds.

It supports, through OnVault 8.0, various object storage environments – S3, Azure Blob, Dell EMC ECS, Hitachi HCP, IBM COS, Google Nearline and Coldline, NetApp StorageGRID, Wasabi and Scality.

Abdul Altamimi, CTO of Atlanta-based RestorePoint, said about the new software version: "Actifio's ability to replicate incremental forever to IBM Cleversafe Object Storage in our cloud with instant recovery got us interested... We recovered a 5TB SQL database in just over three minutes, compared to the several hours it typically takes. No block storage at all, and no networking bottlenecks."

Actifio said that, with its Cloud Engage capability, users can fund, recover and enable data access across the range of supported cloud providers, and do so faster and better than with other approaches. Find out more here. The incremental forever backup seems worth looking into further. ®

