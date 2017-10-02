NetApp scraps first day of Insight conf talks at Mandalay Bay after terrorist guns down 59

NetApp's Insight conference has been delayed a day after its venue, the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, was used by a terrorist to shoot and kill at least 59 people and hurt more than 527.

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the hotel onto a country music festival packed with thousands of people below on Sunday night. He killed himself with a gunshot to the head as police prepared to storm his room.

NetApp was due to kick off its Insight user event today, Monday, but canceled the first day's events as well as a Wednesday night knees-up. In a letter to attendees, NetApp CEO George Kurian said:

I am shocked and saddened by the tragic event that occurred in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay last night. I am sure you all share these sentiments. My heart and the hearts of thousands of NetApp employees break for the loved ones of those affected by the terrible events. My Executive staff and I have been in consultation over how to move forward in light of these events. After careful consideration, we have made the decision to move forward with Insight beginning tomorrow morning, Tuesday, October 3 with our 8:30 General Session. All Monday events are cancelled along with the Wednesday night’s Appreciation event at the Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Please note, we will have increased security at the event. The Mandalay Bay Hotel is open with a normal check-in process. When tragedy strikes, community is more important than ever. NetApp is committed to supporting the people of Las Vegas and will be sharing our plan with you along with other information shortly. NetApp will stand strong in the face of senseless violence and continue with the conference for those who want to attend.

Members of NetApp's "A Team" of evangelists, at the time having dinner together in the hotel and casino, were among those evacuated on Sunday night after Paddock murdered concertgoers with volleys of bullets. People have been queuing for hours to donate blood following the deadliest mass-shooting in US history. ®

