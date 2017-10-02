There's a way to dodge Fasthosts' up-to-160% domain renewal hike but you're not gonna like it

Life is about to get a lot more expensive for some customers of Fasthosts with domain renewal price hikes as high as 160 per cent coming into effect late next month – unless of course they buy early.

The web-hosting firm contacted customers – El Reg saw the letter – to warn a "new pricing structure will be applied to all domain renewals" from October 26.

"The new prices will only affect domains which have a billing date on or after the 26 October. Any domains that renew before the 26 October will be unaffected by the new pricing structure until their next renewal."

All .uk domains will rise from £6.99 per year to £9.99, .com domains will rise from £10.99 to £12.99, .net and .org will rise by a third to £15.99 and .clinic will leap from £24.99 to £64.99.

Fasthosts said that customers can avoid impending price doom but only if they extend domain registration "now, before the price changes take effect" – a sort of sales trickery often associated with Microsoft and other software firms.

If customers want to really commit to Fasthosts and defer the price rise for a lot longer, there is this option too.

"Tip: Did you know that you can renew your domain registrations for up to ten years in the Fasthost control panel. This will secure your renewal at the current prices if done before the 26 October," the company said.

At no point in the letter did the company confirm why it has decided to up its domain rates. Maybe the strategists at Fasthosts have watched with envy the 20 per cent increases that 123 Reg has got away with.

El Reg contacted Fasthosts general manager Simon Yeoman for comment but we're yet to hear back. ®

