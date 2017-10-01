SEC insider trading charge: Enter the SanDisk man

A SanDisk employee in America has been charged with insider trading in the company's acquisition of Fusion-io.

US financial watchdog the SEC alleges [PDF] that Anand Jayapalan tipped off three members of his family to the deal in order to make a quick profit on Fusion-io shares before the deal was announced. The SEC claims the trio made more than $215,000 when they sold off the shares after the deal went public.

Jayapalan, his wife Rajni Nair, his uncle Kumar Ananda, and aunt Vijaya Ananda are all charged with violating the Securities Exchange Act.

According to the complaint filed to the Central California District Court, Jayapalan, then SanDisk's general manager of enterprise storage, learned on May 22 that SanDisk was in talks to acquire Fusion-io. He then fed the confidential information to both his wife and his aunt and uncle.

The two couples, via a shared investment account, purchased 1,000 shares of Fusion-io stock just before the deal was announced. The Anandas also purchased 78,900 shares of Fusion-io stock separately. When the deal was announced the following month, they sold the shares (with the price up 22 per cent) and walked away with $215,086 in what the government says were illegal profits.

The commission noted that Kumar Ananda's personal debt may have played a role in the scheme.

"The SEC alleges that Kumar primarily financed these purchases with a combination of stock sales and margin loans, and did so at a time when his medical practice was in substantial decline, he owed nearly $100,000 in credit card debt, and after he had suffered what he described as a 'drastic' reduction in his personal income between 2012 and 2014, as his salary dropped by approximately one-third," the commission noted.

The commission is suing all four on counts of "fraud in the connection with the purchase of sales and securities" and "fraud with respect to tender offer." The complaint seeks damages and penalties.

SanDisk did not respond to a request for comment on the matter. ®

