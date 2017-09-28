MapR to do real-time analytics on your operational data

StrataConf Hadoop-flinger MapR has added a host of new capabilities to its database in a bid to offer developers more powerful real-time analytics.

The overhaul, announced at the Strata Data Conference in New York City, brings together operational, analytical and real-time applications.

The latest version of MapR-DB – which is built into MapR’s Converged Data Platform – is aimed at developers who want to do real-time analytics on operational data stores.

In a keynote address at the conference, Anil Gadre, executive veep of product management at MapR, said that customers’ applications “require a database that can do analytics and operations” together. He said that customers wanted to make each of their applications “a bit smarter every year,” as the organisation’s analytics capabilities grow.

Gadre told the audience that one MapR customer said the “real advantage is going to come from a database that can apply analytics to operational business apps,” and that if it’s not real-time the moment to engage customers was gone.

The 6.0 release – expected in Q4 of this year – will support native secondary indexes to improve analytics capabilities, as well as real-time integration with global change data capture.

MapR also promised rich application development with OJAI (Open JSON Application Interface) 2.0 APIs, with Gadre claiming it as the “most scalable JSON database.”

The latest release will also offer real-time processing and machine learning with native Spark and Hive connectivity, and in-place self-service SQL data exploration and operational BI that comes with optimized SQL query engine Drill integration.

The company said MapR-DB will support multiple data models and can operate “thousands of mission-critical next-gen applications with consistent ultra-low latencies and high scalability.”

John Myers of analysts Enterprise Management Associates said in a canned statement that the new capabilities would help companies create a “global multi-master database extending from the cloud to the edge and on-premises, accelerating data iterations and integrations for deploying next-generation online and mobile apps.” ®

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say