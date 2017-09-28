You better explain yourself, mister: DARPA's mission to make an accountable AI

The US government's mighty DARPA last year kicked off a research project designed to make systems controlled by artificial intelligence more accountable to their human users.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, to use this $2.97bn agency its full name, is the Department of Defense's body responsible for emerging technology for use by the US armed forces. It's not all military applications, however. Significantly, it was DARPA's early funding of packet-switching network the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET) more than 40 years ago that helped bring about the internet.

Coming bang up to date, the issue at the heart of the Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) programme is that AI is starting to extend into many areas of everyday life yet the internal workings of such systems are often opaque, and could be concealing flaws in their decision-making processes.

The field of AI has made great strides in the last several years, thanks to developments in machine learning algorithms and deep learning systems based on artificial neural networks (ANNs). Researchers have found that vast sets of example data are the way to train up such systems to produce the desired results, whether that is picking out a face from a photograph or recognising speech input.

But the resultant systems often turn out to operate as an inscrutable "black box" and even their developers find themselves unable to explain why it arrived at a particular decision. That may soon prove unacceptable in areas where an AI's decisions could have an impact on people's lives, such as employment, mortgage lending, or self-driving vehicles.

Because of this, a number of organisations as well as DARPA have started to take an interest in making AI systems more accountable, or at least able to explain themselves so that their decision-making processes can be tweaked if necessary. Oracle, for example, has been infusing AI into services such as its cloud security and Customer Experience tools and disclosed that one of its research teams at Oracle Labs is actively working on the problem of making AI more transparent so that users can see why it made its decisions.

Microsoft has similarly been adding AI into various products, from cloud services to business intelligence to security, and chief executive Satya Nadella has gone on the record regarding the need for "algorithmic accountability" so that humans can undo any unintended harm.

This "unintended harm" can include biases in the data used to train an AI system. For example, advertising networks have been found to display fewer adverts for high-salary jobs to female candidates because the training data is skewed by a prevalence of male candidates already occupying these roles. "We believe that a responsible AI deployment should incorporate the concept of 'Explainable AI' if a company aims for its AI to be honest, fair, transparent, accountable and human-centric and that ongoing investments from the public and private sectors are essential in order to make Explainable AI a reality now," said Deborah Santiago, Accenture's managing director of Legal Services, Digital & Strategic Offerings, in a recent blog.

Not everyone agrees that there is a pressing need for greater transparency and accountability in AI systems. The value of so-called explainable AI was called into question recently by Google research director Peter Norvig, who noted that humans are not very good at explaining their decision-making either, and claimed that the performance of an AI system could be gauged simply by observing its outputs over time.

In a report, Norvig explained that a single example would not shed much light on whether the AI has some form of bias in its decision-making process. However, if you examine all of the decisions made over a wide variety of cases, the bias will become apparent.

The drawback in adopting this position is that an analysis of a system's outputs may indicate whether an AI has some internal bias, but it will not necessarily help you discover why it is happening or how to fix the issue, which a system that could explain its reasoning should be able to do.

In addition, an AI system trained on sample data may appear to be coming up with the right answers, but not always for the right reasons. A recent article in New Scientist highlighted the case of a machine learning tool developed at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee to identify cases of colon cancer from patients' electronic records. Although it performed well at first, the developer eventually discovered it was picking up on the fact that patients with confirmed cases were sent to a particular clinic rather than clues from their health records.

Having an explainable AI system should also enable such issues to be spotted and fixed during the development phase, rather than only becoming apparent after the system has been in use for a period of time. Norvig's position also flies in the face of the goal of having more "open" AI systems that can be demonstrated to be accountable, which is a vital part of promoting greater trust in AI systems from human users.

In the case of the DARPA research programme, one of the goals is to come up with machine learning techniques that can be used in the development of AI control systems for autonomous vehicles to be operated by the armed forces in future. In such a case, the military needs to be sure that the system is focusing on the right details, and be able to swiftly investigate and correct the system if it goes wrong.

"There, we envision a soldier sending one of these things off on a mission, and it'll come back, and then it'll have to explain why it did or didn't make the decisions that it made on the mission," said David Gunning, the programme manager overseeing the XAI project. Although DARPA is funded by the US Department of Defense, theprogramme involves researchers drawn from various academic institutions who will be free to publish the results of their work so that anyone will have access to the techniques they have developed.

Researchers have been following three broad strategies. The first is deep explanation, whereby modified deep learning techniques are developed that are capable of producing an explainable model. This could be achieved by forcing the neural network to associate nodes at one level within the network with semantic attributes that humans can understand, for example.

"We've got a lot of interesting proposals there, and deep learning is a hugely active research area, both in industry and universities, so there are a lot of interesting ideas on how you might produce a more explainable model from deep learning," Gunning said.

The second strategy is to use a different machine learning technique, such as a decision tree, that will produce an interpretable model.

"People are working on advanced versions of decision trees, like a Bayesian rule list is one of the techniques, so they can perform a fairly complex machine learning process, but what they produce is just a linear decision tree, so if you're trying to predict whether someone will have a heart attack, you might say that if he's over 50, his probability is 50 per cent, if he also has high blood pressure, it's now 60 per cent. And so you end up with a nice, organised human-readable version of the features that the system thinks are most important," explained Gunning.

The third approach is known as model induction, and is basically a version of the black box testing method. An external system runs millions of simulations, feeding the machine learning model with a variety of different inputs and seeing if it can infer a model that explains what the system's decision logic is. Of the three approaches, only the latter one can be applied retrospectively. In other words, if a developer has already started building and training a machine learning system, it is probably too late to adapt it to a deep explanation model. Developers would need to start out with the goal of producing an explainable AI from the beginning.

A further consideration for explainable AI is how the system can convey its decision-making process to the human operator through some form of user interface. Here, the choice is complicated by the application as well as the type of machine learning technique that has been chosen.

For example, the system might be designed with a natural language generator, perhaps based around something like a recurrent neural network, to generate a narrative that describes the steps that led to its output, while a system developed for image recognition tasks may be trained to highlight areas of the image to indicate the details it was focusing on.

However, one current issue with explainable AI is that there is a trade-off between explainability and performance: the highest performing machine learning models such as deep learning using layers of neural networks are typically the least explainable. This means that developers will have to make a decision about how important explainability is versus performance for their particular application.

"If you're just searching for cat videos on Facebook, explainability may not be that important. But if you're going to give recommendations to a doctor or a soldier in a much more critical situation, then explainability will be more important, and we’re hoping that we will soon have better techniques for developers to use in that case, so they can produce that explanation," said Gunning.

In other words, explainable AI is possible, but whether you need it or not depends on the application. And if that application has an impact on people's lives, it may only be a matter of time before the law demands that it be accountable. ®

We'll be covering machine learning, AI and analytics – and ethics – at MCubed London in October. Full details, including early bird tickets, right here.

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say