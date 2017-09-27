Cisco polishes the axe for more HQ job cuts

Cisco is saying farewell to 310 more staff from its corporate HQ in California, according to a filing with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system.

As part of its struggle to stay relevant in a world of cloud tech, the router and switch maker has spent the past seven years restructuring by removing people deemed to have the wrong skills and hiring new folk.

Back in May, Switchzilla confirmed its intent to chop 1,100 job worldwide, with 250 reductions earmarked for HQ in San Jose.

Now, in documents sent to WARN (via San Mercury News) - a service delivered under US labour law to detail company layoffs - Saidah Grayson Dill, director of legal services at Cisco stated:

"We regret to inform you that Cisco Systems will lay off certain employees at its San Jose facility... the action is expected to be permanent in nature.”

The redundancies are due to take place between 10 and 23 October, the document confirmed.

The notice indicated most of the roles affected were based in engineering, software and technical positions, though some impacted staff in management, administration and support functions. None have union representation.

In a statement sent to The Register, Cisco told us:

“Cisco regularly evaluates its business and will always make the changes necessary to effectively manage our portfolio and drive the most value for our customers and shareholders.

“As a result, this can mean realigning some areas so that we can invest in others such as security, data center/cloud and networking," Cisco added.

For fiscal 2017 ended 29 July, Cisco turned over $48bn, down from $49.2bn in the prior year. Operating profit dropped 5.6 per cent to $11.97bn.

Cisco, like all other tech dinosaurs, was hit by the shift to cloud computing and has spent years remixing its workforce's skills, expunging tens of thousands of people and hiring tens of thousands more.

The company currently employs around 73,000 people. ®

