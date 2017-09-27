Google slurps cloudy single-sign-on concern Bitium

Google's acquired cloudy single-sign-on outfit Bitium for the usual undisclosed sum.

Five-year-old Bitium offers products covering SSO, credential and application management, directory integration, secure access, user management, reporting and compliance. Its aim is to make sure that a company's users are the same individual across environments like Google Apps, Office 365, CRM, social network, collaboration, and marketing systems.

Mountain View says those capabilities will help it “deliver on our Cloud Identity vision”.

One of Bitium's rivals is Okta, which Google named "a preferred identity and access management partner in the large enterprise segment" in August 2016.

Bitium's BASE framework, described here, overlaps with Okta to a considerable degree. It provides an API between apps and the various ID providers that might exist in an enterprise, a kind of identity middleware that means app developers or enterprise sysadmins don't have to craft bespoke app-to-provider connections themselves.

Bitium seems confident that it's not going to get acquired, integrated, digested and disappeared. The company's canned statement said it will “continue to deliver the products and services our customers rely on with the added scale that Google provides”, with a promise to keep supporting customers as it becomes part of Google Cloud.

Identity providers to Bitium include Active Directory Federation Services, Centrify, Ping, One Login and also Okta. ®

