Get your tiny violins out: Troubled FalconStor has flown the Nasdaq coop

Struggling storage software company Falconstor has been delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market and its shares are now trading on the OTC Market Group's OTCQB marketplace.

A company release said nothing more than these two things. We know that a recent CEO, Todd Oseth, was replaced just six weeks after being hired. He went in mid-August.

The new CEO is Todd Brookes from Razorhorse Capital and he brought in a new CFO, Patrick McClaim, with him. We're reminded that Violin Memory exited the NYSE for the OTCQCX market on its way towards bankruptcy, and expect there are a lot of things going on behind the scenes at FalconStor. ®

