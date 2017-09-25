London Mayor backs talks with Uber after head honcho's apology

The Mayor of London has asked Transport for London to meet with Uber following the firm's totally heartfelt apology – issued after it collected 730,000 signatures protesting TfL's decision not to renew its licence.

Sadiq Khan said: "I welcome the apology from Dara Khosrowshahi, the Uber CEO. Obviously I am pleased that he has acknowledged the issues that Uber faces in London.

"Even though there is a legal process in place, I have asked TfL to make themselves available to meet with him."

Last week Uber's application for a new taxi licence in the UK capital was rejected after TfL said the app biz was not "fit and proper" to hold one.

In an open letter today Khosrowshahi apologised for the firm's behaviour, but not before congratulating the company for "revolutionising" the way people move across cities. He admitted it has "got things wrong along the way".

He said: "On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistakes we've made.

"We will appeal this decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change. As Uber's new CEO, it is my job to help Uber write its next chapter."

TfL had found Uber's approach and conduct demonstrated "a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications".

That included its approach to reporting serious criminal offences, how medical certificates are obtained, and how Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks are carried out.

Uber also failed to explain the use of Greyball in London, software that could be used to block regulatory bodies from gaining full access to the app and prevent officials from undertaking regulatory or law enforcement duties, said the regulator. ®

