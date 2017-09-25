Hortonworks aims to entice enterprise with simple data management service

Hortonworks has launched an enterprise-scale data management service for multiple platforms and environments that will capture data-in-motion or at rest.

The cloud-based DataPlane Service, launched today, will manage workloads across any data assets and let companies apply consistent security and governance across all their data, regardless of the use case or where the data is.

The Hadoop-flinger is selling it as a simple way for big firms to manage, analyse and govern the data they hold, even if it is in a complex and dynamic environment.

Arun Murthy, chief product officer at Hortonworks, told The Register that enterprise businesses are no longer focusing only on data lakes. With streaming data increasingly being “at least, if not more, relevant”, he said, businesses need to manage data in multiple tiers.

“There are many, many places where data resides, and what enterprises really need is a fabric that can manage all these kinds of data,” Murthy said. “They want to be able to look at it holistically and manage their workloads on-prem or in the cloud.”

Charaka Goonatilake, CTO at Panaseer, which offers Hadoop-based security analytics software, said the DataPlane Service was a “significant departure” from big data platform architectures, which advocated consolidating all your data on to a single data lake.

“Gone are the days of trying to cram all your data on to a single platform from which all data services and use cases are delivered,” he said.

“The DataPlane Service reflects the changing times and the evolving realities of the data technology landscape with enterprises commonly operating multiple platforms across the data centre and in the cloud, each optimised for specific use cases and personas.”

However, Alex McLintock, a Hadoop specialist, said that, although the new service might help firms manage their data, "it sounds like companies will need a bit culture change to use it".

GDPR? This service is good for that too...

Hortonworks is also aiming to make the offering attractive to companies preparing for the incoming General Data Protection Regulation, especially as some will have extra budgets for such products.

Murthy said that with tighter data protection laws on the horizon, there were “more than just infrastructure reasons” to manage data in multiple places.

And Rob Thomas, general manager for IBM Analytics - Big Blue's Unified Governance Platform will integrate with the DataPlane Service - echoed this idea.

“This builds on our shared view that data governance is becoming a must-have, as clients face the need for self-service analytics, and deal with new regulations such as GDPR,” Thomas said.

“IBM believes that we are evolving to a multi-cloud world, and Hortonworks DPS is key for integrating disparate datasets in a multi-cloud environment.”

In addition to the core capabilities of the DataPlane Service - which allow customers to control clusters, enable central security and governance and integrate with their organisation’s existing data sources - there will also be a set of extensible services on offer.

This will allow customers to add on services from both Hortonworks and partners. At the moment, the platform comes with a Data Lifecycle Manager, for companies to manage the lifecycle of data assets across multiple tiers, including replication and disaster recovery.

Hortonworks said that other planned services include offering users the ability to understand, secure and govern data types consistently across enterprise data lakes, and the ability to deploy clusters to the cloud or specific workloads to different environments.

Goonatilake said that such features would help “build trust and increase adoption of Hadoop in the enterprise”.

He added that, in the future, it would be good if the service spanned Hortonworks and Cloudera clusters “for deep data integration across a truly diverse environment to give consumers and integrators maximum choice and flexibility”. ®

