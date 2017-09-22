Transport for London has stripped Uber of its taxi licence for capital

Uber has been stripped of its licence in the capital, in a shock move by Transport for London today which said the firm is not "fit and proper" to hold a licence.

"TfL's regulation of London's taxi and private hire trades is designed to ensure passenger safety. Private hire operators must meet rigorous regulations, and demonstrate to TfL that they do so, in order to operate. TfL must also be satisfied that an operator is fit and proper to hold a licence," said the body in a statement.

"TfL has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence."

The body said it considers that Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications.

These include: its approach to reporting serious criminal offences, how medical certificates are obtained, and how Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

The body said Uber had failed to explain the use of Greyball in London, software that could be used to block regulatory bodies from gaining full access to the app and prevent officials from undertaking regulatory or law enforcement duties.

The Private Hire Vehicles (London) Act 1998 includes provision to appeal a licensing decision within 21 days of it being communicated to the applicant. Uber London Limited can continue to operate until any appeal processes have been exhausted.

Uber said it will challenge the decision in the courts.

In a statement it said 3.5 million Londoners who use our app, and more than 40,000 licensed drivers who rely on Uber to make a living, will be astounded by this decision.

"By wanting to ban our app from the capital Transport for London and the Mayor have caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice. If this decision stands, it will put more than 40,000 licensed drivers out of work and deprive Londoners of a convenient and affordable form of transport.

"To defend the livelihoods of all those drivers, and the consumer choice of millions of Londoners who use our app, we intend to immediately challenge this in the courts… This ban would show the world that, far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies who bring choice to consumers.” ®

