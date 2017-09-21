Quebec takes mature approach to 'grilled cheese' ban
It's for the grater good
After Caerphilly considering its position, the Quebec government has decided it doesn't give edam about its linguistic ban on using "anglicisms" such as "grilled cheese", a move that has been welcomed as gouda news.
A number of English words whose francophone equivalents have never been adopted by québécois folk are now considered palatable, the country's French-language watchdog has said.
According to the BBC, a cheese toasty need no longer only be described as a "sandwich au fromage fondant". It also said cocktail instead of "coquetel" is legit, and baby-boom can be used instead of "bébé-boum", while softball is fine in place of "balle-molle".
The Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) quietly adopted the changes earlier this year.
Spokesman Jean-Pierre Le Blanc said the policy was changed "to keep in the mind the social and linguistic reality of Quebecers. We're legitimising what is already commonly being used."
In 2016, a restaurant called La Mama Grilled Cheese in Quebec City received a letter from the language agency for its now justified use of "grilled cheese".
No doubt the restaurant is celebrating the decision as a feta accompli... ®