Nothing to see here, folks, literally... Citrix mysteriously pulls NetScaler downloads

Citrix has temporarily suspended its NetScaler downloads due to an unspecified, and possibly security-related, issue.

In an advisory to customers on Monday, and updated on Wednesday, Citrix outlined the affected software builds and promised that downloads should be restored by Monday, September 25. One version of note, seen by El Reg read:

Due to an issue found in the builds, NetScaler 10.1, 10.5, 11.0, 11.1, 12.0 and NetScaler SD-WAN 9.3 builds are not available for download temporarily. As of this writing, the projected time for new builds is Monday, September 25. However, every effort is being made to accelerate the timelines and make the builds available sooner if feasible.

Citrix goes on to suggest configuration guidelines and workarounds in the absence of downloads for affected kit. It doesn’t give a reason why the affected builds have been put on ice for a week.

The unusual decision to suspend downloads is causing a certain amount of consternation down on Citrix’s forums.

Earlier this week the Citrix NetScaler team said it was developing a security patch to address a recently discovered problem. It’s unclear if problems in developing that fix or some other factor prompted Citrix to put the tech on a time out.

It might well be that some other factor is in play, but ultimately customers are in the dark. Citrix offered the following statement in response to El Reg’s requests to provide a sitrep:

We’ve discovered an issue in certain NetScaler builds. We’re working to mitigate that issue and expect to have a fix available soon. In the meantime, we have provided our customers with mitigation recommendations.

For those not in the know, Citrix NetScaler technology is supposed to optimize, secure and control delivery enterprise apps and cloud services.

El Reg learned of issues with software downloads for the technology from a reader, who requested anonymity. “[I] just hit a major bug with our Citrix NetScaler upgrade,” our tipster said.

“Logged into the Citrix portal to find that they have pulled all of their downloads due to an issue found in the builds. Seems they are being very cagey about it.”

