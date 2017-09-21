Google hires HTC's Pixel people to make one big happy handset team

As rumoured since early September, Google's decided to hire the HTC team that designs and builds its Pixel phones.

The ad giant's announcement says “ a team of HTC talent” that has “already been working with [Google] closely on the Pixel smartphone line” will join the company. Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior veep for hardware, declares himself “excited to see what we can do together as one team.”

HTC's version of the story is a little more defensive. It explains that even after letting Google hire what it describes as “Pixel mobile phone design R & D talent” HTC “will still have excellent R & D personnel to develop their own brand of smart phones”. HTC also says that shipping people to Google will let it “focus on its own brand of smart phone business, continuous implementation of streamlined product portfolio strategy to enhance operational efficiency and financial flexibility.”

Neither party quite explains why moving the team from HTC to Google is necessary at this moment.

Google's Osterloh comes closest in his canned statement, which says “It’s still early days for Google’s hardware business" and offers some corp-speak on wanting to combine "the best of Google software—like the Google Assistant—with thoughtfully designed hardware.” He praises HTC for having “created some of the most beautiful, high-end devices on the market” and hints that future Pixels will be even more beautiful and high end once the workers behind them have no other distractions.

Nobody's mentioning Motorola Mobility, which Google acquired in 2011 with the intention of building its own handsets but then offloaded in 2014 without having had much success selling product but with a big patent trove to show for its efforts.

This time around HTC seems to do have done alright on the IP front, as the deal gives Google “a non-exclusive license for HTC intellectual property.”

US$1.1bn will change hands to make this all happen.

Google clearly feels that other Android-using handset-makers will only ever offer their customers a subset of its services and wants a pure-play GooglePhone it completely controls. That vision turns out not to be achievable with even a very tight partnership. Which Apple could have told it a decade ago, had Google cared to ask. ®

