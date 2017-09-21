BlackBerry's QNX to run autonomous car software

As BlackBerry's handset business died an increasingly rapid death, the company's execs would always tell The Register that the company had future a fabulous operating system and secure messaging business to fall back on.

And perhaps they were right, because parts-maker Delphi Automotive has selected BlackBerry's QNX as the OS for its autonomous driving platform.

Delphi started life as General Motors' part-maker. It now designs, manufactures and sells all sorts of components to auto-makers, who often prefer to buy from it instead of developing and building their own kit. The company has started work on a Centralized Sensing Localization and Planning (CSLP) that it bills as a “turnkey automated driving solution.” It's picked QNX as the OS for the product, praising its security and reliability as precisely the qualities an autonomous vehicle must have before it can hit the road.

The two companies say QNX “will facilitate Delphi's proprietary Ottomatika software algorithms and middleware, to enhance performance and safety.”

Delphi plans a 2019 debut for CSLP, ahead of appearing in production vehicles in 2021. At which point you may be able to take your BlackBerry for a ride in a BlackBerry-mobile, and perhaps tune in to a BlackBerry-powered infotainment system to hear about how the car business turned the company around. ®

