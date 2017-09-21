Bill Gates says he'd do CTRL-ALT-DEL with one key if given the chance to go back through time

Bill Gates giving Bloomberg his best 'I'm saving the world from Malaria and you seriously think suits want to talk about CTRL-ALT-DEL?' look

Bill Gates has said that if he had his time again, he would not have chosen CTRL-ALT-DEL as the keypress to interrupt a PC's operations.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, as recorded from about the 8:30 mark in this video, Gates looked a touch bemused when Carlyle Group co-founder and CEO David Rubenstein asked about the infamous three-finger salute.

He nonetheless answered the question directly, and in a very Bill Gates way, by saying “The IBM hardware PC keyboard only had one way it could get a guaranteed interrupt generated. So clearly the people involved, they should have put another key on in order to make that work.”

He went on to observe that “A lot of machines nowadays do have that as a more obvious function.” [And Sinclair's ZX Spectrum had a BREAK key - Ed]

Rubenstein pressed, asking whether Gates regrets having chosen CTRL-ALT-DEL.

“I am not sure you can go back and change the smalls things in your life without putting the other things at risk,” Gates responded, then adding “Sure, if I could make one small edit I would make that a single key operation.”

Gates also used his time on the panel discussion to take a small swipe at “Silicon Valley billionaires who want to live forever”, explaining that his current focus is on problems such as the fact an African child is 100 times more likely to die of a preventable disease than an American child. He also opined that the “digital revolution” has many years to run, with impacts-a-plenty to be felt across all industries. ®

