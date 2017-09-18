Outlook.com looking more like an outage outbreak for Europe

Microsoft's email services got hit with not one but two bugs today: in addition to an earlier blip with Exchange Online, Microsoft confirmed it is now probing "issues" with "some" Outlook.com users in Europe.

According to downdetector.com, more than a thousand users have reported problems such as trouble receiving messages and logging in to their webmail accounts (Outlook used to be Hotmail and Windows Live Hotmail) since around 9.00am.

The site, which provides a handy snapshot of partial and total service eclipses map, revealed most of the reports are coming from western Europe.

Twitter users have noticed and did what Twitter users do best - voiced anger and annoyance in fewer than 140 characters.

@Foxy_Ravenclaw snarled: "Hey @Outlook thanks for all the help people are receiving I've missed important emails and others are stuck in limbo. WTF is happening?"

Microsoft has tweeted that it is "restoring service" but does not "have an estimated time of recovery yet".

A spokesperson told The Register: "Intermittent connectivity is affecting customers in some European countries, which we are working to resolve as soon as possible." ®

