Microsoft Office 365 Exchange issues for users across Europe

Updated Microsoft customers across Europe are reporting problems connecting to Exchange Online, including an inability to connect as well as time lags.

"We are investigating connectivity issues to Exchange Online for some customers in Europe," Microsoft admitted this morning.

Meanwhile, users took to Twitter to gripe.

Office 365 Exchange Online is down for a lot of clients this morning. Microsoft experiencing infrastructure issues. #office365 — SecureLAN Systems (@securelansys) September 18, 2017

It seems #Office365 Exchange connectivity is broken and therefore clients can't connect to their email - hoping for a MS update soon! — Jamie Rees (@jamierees) September 18, 2017

According to downdetector, there have been a sprinkling of Exchange Online login and connectivity problem reports this morning – mostly from 9am to 10am mark.

We've contacted Microsoft for comment. ®

Updated at 15.40 to add: A helpful user let us take a peek at logged traffic against MS servers in EMEA, which appears to show the problem has not been limited to any one specific data centre. Response times seemed back to normal at midday, but as of 1500, response times were "once again rising for EU O365 customers", said our source.

