A todger, a 2.5kg dumbbell, the fire brigade... and the inevitable angle grinder

A German chap is in recovery mode after firefighters battled tirelessly for three hours to free his member from a dumbbell weight.

The unnamed gent based in Worms, a city nestled in the Rhineland-Palatinate, mid-west Germany, got his spawnhammer stuck in the 2.5kg metal disk on Friday and was transported, ever so gently, to the hospital.

The greatest minds known to local medical science persisted but they relinquished and called on the fire bridge, who turned up with an angle grinder, a “vibrating” saw and a hydraulic rescue device.

Not one, not two, but three hours of tugging and sawing later - thankfully, during which the hapless German was sedated - the firefighters emerged victorious with the disc broken into five pieces.

The firefighters captured the result of the monumental struggle between man, metal and machine here on social media.

Äh ja, es gibt sogar ein authentisches Bild zur Meldung …

Quelle: Feuerwehr Worms bei Facebook -> https://t.co/nE9eYTSuRn pic.twitter.com/K0aRh8MiJo — Hauptstadtbeamte (@HSB_Forum) September 15, 2017

And just in case Facebook users were feeling left in the dark, the brave actions were posted here too, with the wise words, “Please do not imitate such actions!”

Sage advice indeed. But what’s the bet that before long, another man will join the growing list of like-minded blokes that find their bells in a bind from which there is no immediate end. The fools. ®

