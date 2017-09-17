VMworld schwag heist CCTV didn't work and casino wouldn't share it

The alleged theft of marketing material uncomplimentary to hyperconverged heavyweight Nutanix appears to have become a cold case.

As reported by The Register at VMworld 2017, hyperconverged contender Maxta printed badges bearing the motto “You can't have it your way with Nutanix” and stored them in private areas of its stand at the exhibition running alongside the conference and alleged 200 were removed by parities unknown.

Maxta therefore sought CCTV footage of the exhibition floor. The company that runs VMworld security took the request seriously enough to approach the venue, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In correspondence seen by The Register Mandalay Bay staff say “Video of the incident area was not available due to camera/equipment malfunction”.

VMworld's security firm was also told that security footage “is proprietary to Mandalay Bay” and cannot be viewed by third parties.

Maxta tells us it was also given the “proprietary” excuse.

The Register asked two security executives at Mandalay Bay and the media relations team its parent company MGM Resorts the circumstances under which it would share video with an organisation that participated in an event at the venue. None have replied to our questions at the time of writing.

It's richly ironic that CCTV failed to work at an exhibition that hosts as big a collection of storage and security vendors as you're likely to find in one place and at one time. It's also odd that Mandalay Bay video went down – perhaps it saves the reliable stuff for spotting naughtiness on the the gaming floor.

The only fact of which The Register feels certain is that whatever happened in Vegas on this occasion will stay in Vegas. ®

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say