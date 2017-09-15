HP users moaning over 10-minute login lag during 'Win 10 update'

A number of HP Inc device owners are complaining of seeing black screens for around five to 10 minutes after entering their Windows login information.

They appear to be pointing the finger of blame at Windows 10 updates released September 12 for x64-based systems.

One, a quality update called KB4038788, offered a whopping 27 bullet points for general quality improvements and patches, such as an "issue that sometimes causes Windows File Explorer to stop responding and causes the system to stop working."

Another, KB4038806, was a "critical" patch for Adobe Flash Player that allowed remote code execution.

Users have been creative with solutions. Some in HP's forum report that clean installs or disabling system services such as "app readiness" seem to allow them to get back to work.

Neither of Microsoft's update pages currently indicates any issues with black or blank screens. We contacted Microsoft and HP Inc for comment, and will update this story if we hear back. ®

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say