Veritas shrinks Sydney office, shuffles support staff

Storage management software vendor Veritas is shrinking its Sydney office, a move The Register understands puts around 50 jobs in the support team stationed in the Australian city at risk.

Veritas tells us the changes have been made because the company “continually reviews its real estate holdings in an effort to streamline its operations worldwide.”

“As part of this effort, Veritas made a decision to restructure its operations in Sydney, Australia.”

“While Veritas remains committed to maintaining a site in Sydney, some technical support and administrative roles may be impacted, pending the consultation and redeployment period which has now started.”

Sydney is an expensive place to do business: office rental costs and wages are high by world standards and far higher than those on offer in south-east Asian nations that occupy similar timezones to Australia*. Veritas could therefore save some cash while increasing customer service head count.

Perhaps it could even improve service, although The Register also understands that the changes will mean level two support will leave Australia, leaving local users dependent on resources in less-convenient time zones.

The Register believes that work currently performed in Sydney will move to India and job ads like this one for a Customer Care Agent suggest the company is hiring at its facility in the India city of Pune. Another, older, ad for a “Support Ops Specialist” also located in Pune seeks applications capable of working “rotational” shifts.

Data protection software is a small but hotly-contested industry in which upstarts Veeam, Rubrik, CommVault and others have made splashes of late. While Veritas has done well since consciously un-coupling from Symantec, it's a brave vendor that gives customers a reason to consider alternatives.

Veritas has not responded to The Register's requests for further information at the time of writing. ®

*Look, boss – a scoop from the Sydney office. No, that's not nervous laughter you hear. Why do you ask?

