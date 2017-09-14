Web crash and pricing errors hit Argos

Argos shoppers who prefer to buy online rather than in-store via the laminated catalogue of dreams were out of luck this morning as the website crashed intermittently and pricing errors showed up.

The site was due to be down for routine maintenance from midnight, a spokeswoman at Argos told The Reg, but “there is a separate technical issue that was identified this morning”.

We’ve asked for specifics of the glitch and the incumbent techies will be lined and questioned, the PR hand assured us.

Some customers reported problems at 5am - presumably they wanted a bit of light retail therapy before cleaning their teeth - but the flood of complaints started mid-morning on Twitter.

For those, er, lucky enough to get actually access to the website, they were confronted with a pricing error, for example, an Xbox One was retailing at £89.99 instead of the usual price of £379.99.

The website is back up and running but the Argos spokeswoman confirmed the technical issue was still “affecting our internal pricing system… we are working hard to fix the pricing issue.”

The retailer social media grunts also jumped onto Twitter to tell customers who thought they’d bagged a margin basement price on Microsoft’s gaming console or other goodies that it was all just a horrible, horrible mistake.

According to Argos Ts&Cs, if a product is listed at the wrong price then the customer can cancel or re-order at the correct price. ®

