Speaking in Tech: Dell and EMC – one year after they shacked up....

Podcast

Greg Knieriemen, Ed Saipetch and Peter Smallbone host the final show on The Register with a full house. Chad Sakac, from Dell EMC, Marc Farley, now back at HPE, Sarah Vela, from Forcepoint and Mark Twomey (aka StorageZilla), from Dell EMC all jump in to discuss disruption, Dell, Oracle, Solaris, Equifax and much, much more.

The details…

(1:00) Wrapping up on The Register

(4:08) Dell and EMC one year wedding anniversary

(5:35) Farley back at HPE

(6:50) Storage consolidation

(8:00) Larry puts a bullet in Solaris

(16:05) The Public Cloud war winners and losers

(17:55) Disrupting Converged Infrastructure

(23:05) Sarah jumps to Forcepoint

(25:24) Equifax circles the bowl

(30:35) GDPR and more regulation is coming

(36:25) Chad’s book recommendation: Sapiens - A Brief History of Humankind

(40:22) Who owns data about you?

(44:40) Zilla reviews Stephen King’s It

(46:35) The podcast moves on

With that, we wrap up our tenure on The Register. We want to thank Drew, Chris, Jude and the entire team at The Register for giving us this fantastic opportunity and tolerating the good, the bad and the ugly of the podcast.

We’d also like to thank our 40,000 plus monthly listeners who have never been shy with their feedback. The podcast will still be available through your favourite podcast app as Ed, Melissa and Peter will be driving while Greg and Amy will still jump on periodically. Everything can be disrupted - even podcasts.

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Podcast Subscriber Links

Subscribe through iTunes

Subscribe through Stitcher

Feed URL for other podcast tools - Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say