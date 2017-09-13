El Reg is hiring an intern. Here's the lowdown...

Are you pondering a career in technology journalism? We've got good news for you in that case – El Reg is hiring an intern to work on our London newsdesk.

Our official advertisement, as approved by the finest minds in Vulture Central, is as follows...

The Register, one of Europe’s largest tech publications, is hiring an intern to work on our London news desk for three months. The successful candidate will gain experience of how a modern digital journalism publication works, including stints spent researching and writing bylined articles with our reporters, and getting an insight into production cycles to discover why a story featured on the front page – or perhaps why it didn’t. The role will suit students or recent graduates, with an academic qualification in STEM, computing, computer science, English or journalism. However, applicants from non-traditional backgrounds are also welcome to apply. In addition to good written English and numeracy skills you should be enthusiastic and have a basic understanding of issues in the B2B technology industry. Note that we do not have an IT helpdesk; if you normally need help setting up a new laptop, this opportunity may not be for you. This is a paid internship, equating to the London Living Wage, and The Register is looking for either a full-time or part-time intern to fit around studies or other job/s as required. The internship will start in October.

What does that mean, then?

You won't be our brew bitch (well, much). We want someone who can write reasonably well (you don't have to be a Pulitzer winner - our ingenious sub-editors will de-clunkify your prose and put our world-famous headlines on top) and who has the drive to dig through bluster and spin to find out what's really going on in the world. If you trust what press officers tell you without double-checking first, this internship may not be for you. We pride ourselves on Biting The Hand That Feeds IT. Knowledge of the business-to-business technology world is desirable but we can teach you what you need to know on that front.

What we offer you in return is: a desk with a seat (TBC) in our London office; access to our watercooler (when there's water in it); the London Living Wage; the odd pint (if you're that way inclined); cheese and biscuits; the flexibility of a fulltime or part-time internship depending on your other work and/or academic commitments (as a guide, we expect you will be available for 3 days per week Monday-Friday if you opt for the part-time option); the chance to read BOFH before we publish it; opportunities to report from conferences, trade shows, live court cases and the like; and superb mentoring from the grizzled (and not-so-grizzled) hacks at Vulture Central.

If you want to apply, email us your CV, covering letter and a 300-word self-penned article of your choice. This can be an opinion piece, news story or an outline for a feature that you think would be a good fit for The Register. Send all of that to recruitment@theregister.co.uk and be prepared to join us in October. ®