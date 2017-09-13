Reg reader Regina is doing Byte Night - and so should you

A trio of plucky Reg fans from Shepherd’s bush are braving the mean streets of London next month to raise money for Byte Night - and you should really join them.

Regina Bluman, marketing manager at OryxAlign, signed for this year’s Byte Night with two of her colleagues after seeing a tweet from The Register encouraging people to join this year’s sleep-out.

Byte Night is the a national sleep-out by the business and technology sectors which takes place in 10 UK locations to raise money to prevent youth homelessness and support the charity’s work. This year’s event takes place on Friday, 6 October.

Regina is taking part in the London event with colleagues Maggie Calvert and Claire Griffin. She said the tweet struck a chord as they often see homeless people around Shepherd’s Bush, where the IT support company is based.

“We decided to sign up to help raise money for the unique way Action for Children tackles youth homelessness by providing support to try to stop young people from becoming homeless,” said Regina.

“I used to volunteer in homeless shelters in Colorado, where I’m from, and feel it is really important that young people know it is not their only option. There is help.”

Yes, there is help, and you can help ensure that it gets to the right people. There are Byte Night locations - crammed full of techies just like you - from Glasgow and Edinburgh down to London and Bristol.

Whichever one you opt for, you’ll get a hot main meal, and the chance to network with your peers - including senior bods from some of the biggest companies in the UK - before bedding down for the night, before awaking to a cooked breakfast. Ground sheets and survival bags are provided, and if you need a night cap, there’s a cash bar.

Whether you sleep like a baby, or find it hard going, you’ll be doing your bit to assuage the dangers and troubles facing the 83,000 homeless youngsters that Action for Children helps every year, or the 390,000 individuals and charities it helps overall, from providing secure accommodation, education and training opportunities to young people, to working with young people leaving the care system to make the transition to independent living.

So come on, join Maggie, Claire, Regina, and 1,600 other sleep out techies by heading over to the Byte Night website, registering and kicking off your fund-raising effort. You’ll need a good night’s sleep after that. ®