Undercover police investigation into 'bikini baristas' reveals all

Five “bikini baristas” have been charged with prostitution after a lengthy undercover police investigation revealed the women were serving drive-through customers while only wearing their smalls.

Police in Everett, a town in Washington State on America’s west coast, reportedly spent months investigating what the Seattle Times described as vendors selling “coffee with a view”.

Months.

“The undercover officers, who paid extra, say the female baristas stripped naked, fondling each other and exposing themselves,” gasped the newspaper, which also gave details of a $20 “whip cream show” that the local plod paid to experience, as well as a mind-boggling game in which “customers threw wadded cash and baristas caught it in underwear or bikini bottoms.”

Sergeant Robert Goetz, a police spokesman, said his intrepid investigators had received 40 complaints about the coffee vendor’s lingerie dress code.

The “Grab-N-Go” stand, located on Highway 99, is said to have been staffed by six women between the ages of 18 and 26. The sixth woman is apparently facing an indecent exposure charge after allegedly being seen “shaking her butt” at passing cars on 10 July, according to prosecutorial paperwork.

Bill Wheeler, the owner of Grab-N-Go, told the paper that the charges were “B.S.”, adding: “We’re a coffee stand, not a strip club.” He insisted that all his new hires were told not to expose themselves to customers.

Apparently the city of Everett is in the process of updating its obscenity statutes to prohibit, among other things, fondling oneself and other sexual conduct in public. ®

