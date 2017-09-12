Atlassian kills God, rebrands as a mountain, a structurally unsound 'A' or a high five

LOGOWATCH DevOps darling Atlassian has given the world a new logo it says could be “two people high-fiving” or “a mountain ready for teams to scale” or perhaps even “the letter A formed from two pillars reinforcing each other.”

Whatever you see when peering at the glyph depicted below, Atlassian wants you to know it has moved on from its old logo depicting “the sky-holding Greek God Atlas, and the incredible example of legendary service and support that represents.”

Apparently going public means the company is now all about “broader and bigger ideas around teamwork and team potential.”

Of course that new manifesto needs needs a new font, too. Hence “Charlie Sans”, designed to “balance legibility with personality” and possessed of “tremendous flexibility, which allows us to create hierarchy between Atlassian, our products, and other offerings in our ecosystem.”

Behold. A font/logo/sub-brand ecoystem depicting teamwork and potential. Embiggen here

Yet despite all that verbiage, Atlassian's blurb about “Our bold new brand” still claims the company is averse to BS.

Sorry, Atlassian. Once you let the branding pedants postpone their journey on the B-Ark, you're up to your knees in it. ®

