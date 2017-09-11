Capita still hasn't found what its looking for: A CEO

Months after Capita commenced its search for a successor to outgoing chief exec Andy Parker, the company has yet to find anyone judged evil enough well suited to fill his boots - at least not one it can make public.

The integrator suffered an annus horribilis in 2016 when it reported profits warnings that led to a middle-management-throttling restructure, job cuts, a divisional spin-off and ultimately the resignation of Parker.

But despite internal and external headhunters surveying the land for the right candidate since March - when Parker first confirmed he’d leave once a successor was found - Capita has been forced to apply an emergency patch.

Capita admitted that Parker is walking out of the building for the last time on 15 September and that group finance director Nick Greatorex “will be appointed as interim chief executive from that date until a successor takes up the post.”

Greatorex will continue to count the beans during his stint at the top, and his dual role means he will "enable strong continuity for the business". He will be "fully supported" by the board and the group and "divisional finance teams".

Reading between the lines, Parker might have found another job, something that requires him to leave Capita imminently. And it could be that Capita has found a shiny new CEO that is still on garden leave and can’t start yet.

Capita said the search for a permanent chief exec is “well advanced” but gave no hint of timing. ®

