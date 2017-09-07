Pack up, go home to your family: Google Drive is flipping out

Many users are experiencing disruption with Google Drive cloud storage and file backup today.

According to Down Detector, more than 7,000 users have reported issues including the app not loading, inability to access files and broken synching.

It's not the first time Drive has gone wonky. The last major outage back in January affected about 10 per cent of its active users, Google said.

It's not clear how widespread this outage is, but Down Detector shows a large number of reports coming from the eastern US.

At 15:37 BST, Google posted a notice to its app dashboard. "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. Google Drive is not loading files and results in a 500 error."

Twitter, of course, shows no mercy.

Google told The Register: "You can find all status updates for Google products on the G Suite Status Dashboard, where the current status for Google Drive is referenced. All further updates will be posted there." Informative! ®

