Whoosh, there it is: Toshiba bods say 14TB helium-filled disk is coming soon

Toshiba stand staff at the Huawei Connect conference 2017 in Shanghai said a 14TB helium-filled disk drive would arrive "very soon".

They confirmed that meant before the end of the year.

Such a capacity would leapfrog Seagate's 12TB helium-filled drive.

Currently Toshiba's largest disk drive, the MN series NAS drive, holds 8TB, spins at 7,200rp, and uses a 6Gbit/s SATA interface. It was announced in April this year.

We have no information on the coming drive's platter count or interface but it's probably going to be SATA. ®

