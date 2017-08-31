Wanna spend a day getting deeply hands-on with machine learning?

Events If you want to get deep and hands-on with machine learning, you'll be chuffed to know that we’ve added two more cracking workshops to our lineup at MCubed.

On October 11, Laurent Catto will be delivering a workshop on Machine Learning with R, aimed at participants who are not experts in machine learning but have some familiarity with scripting in general and R in particular.

Laurent will give a hands-on overview of typical machine learning applications in R, including supervised and unsupervised apps, and address questions such as model selection using cross-validation. All the course material will be made available online and package instructions will be circulated in advance.

Laurent is a Senior Research Associate at the University of Cambridge, where his work focuses on the development and application of machine learning methods to understand high throughput biological data. So, if anyone can help you get R in gear, he can.

Alternatively, Barbara Fusinska will be doing an all-day session on Practical Deep Learning with TensorFlow. The session will explain fundamental concepts of machine learning and introduce the dataset the computation will be performed on. Using an interactive learning platform, attendees will have a practical opportunity to use TensorFlow when building deep networks, training them and evaluating the results.

Barbara is a Data Solution Architect with a strong software development background. While working with a variety of different companies, she has gained experience in building diverse software systems. Her current focus is the Data Science and Big Data field.

After two days of conference sessions, either workshop is an excellent opportunity to dive deep on the fundamentals of machine learning and deep networks.

You can get full details of the workshops, and the conference lineup, at the website here. ®

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say