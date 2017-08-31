Don't shoot the software testers

Study Keeping up with time pressures is hard enough if you are in the software development game. Delivering quickly while meeting requirements and maintaining quality has never been easy.

Lately, though, in the world of digital this and that, development teams are often having to deal with constantly moving goal posts as well as stakeholder and user impatience. Requirements can change even before you have delivered the first incarnation of the application or service. Feedback and experience from early releases then leads to further changes of minds and direction, and before long, that beautiful test plan bears no relation to what developers are producing and clients are expecting.

If any of this strikes a chord with you, we need your input into our latest reader survey. Help us get to the bottom of why software quality issues continue to plague so many organisations, and what can be done about it.

