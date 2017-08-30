Veeam follows Virtzilla's cloud up the Amazon

Veeam now backs up VMware Cloud data on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

VMware has an arrangement with Amazon whereby it supplies AWS incarnations of servers running the VMware Cloud Foundation product bundle of vSphere, VSAN, NSX and vCenter. Cloud Foundation can run on premises or in AWS.

As Veeam prides itself on backing up data for Virtzilla's customers, it naturally goes where Virtzilla goes. So it's gone up the Amazon and the Veeam Availability Suite is now available to customers of VMware Cloud on AWS.

Veeam president and joint-CEO Peter McKay said he was excited, because this news "reaffirms Veeam's commitment to delivering Availability for any service, across any platform".

It's a relatively straightforward product extension by Veeam and a typically fast announcement. All other VMware-supporting data protection suppliers will inevitably have to follow suit. ®

