Speaking in Tech: Comin' attcha live, raw and uncut from VMworld

Smelly computers, SDDC, blockchain, all the other buzzwords (and mic noise)

By Team Register 30 Aug 2017 at 08:33
This week Amy Lewis and Melissa Gurney are live from VMworld with special guest Vaughn Stewart, VP of technology at Pure Storage. Together they roll through all the latest buzzwords: bio-computing, cloud, SDDC, blockchain and transformation. Forgive the background noise!

The details...

  • (0:00) Welcome back, Vaughn
  • (3:56) My computer smells a bomb and it isn't me
  • (8:19) Down the Nerd Path
  • (12:00) New Uber C-E-Oh...
  • (13:50) Vaughn's mom
  • (15:26) Grandma's grocery Blockchainz
  • (21:18) Google Tiers their cloud – Shots!
  • (25:35) Listicles and SDDC
  • (35:40) Mo Data Mo Mischief
  • (36:13) Where's Vaughn
  • (38:16) Normal?

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode 276

