Speaking in Tech: Comin' attcha live, raw and uncut from VMworld
Smelly computers, SDDC, blockchain, all the other buzzwords (and mic noise)
Podcast
This week Amy Lewis and Melissa Gurney are live from VMworld with special guest Vaughn Stewart, VP of technology at Pure Storage. Together they roll through all the latest buzzwords: bio-computing, cloud, SDDC, blockchain and transformation. Forgive the background noise!
The details...
- (0:00) Welcome back, Vaughn
- (3:56) My computer smells a bomb and it isn't me
- (8:19) Down the Nerd Path
- (12:00) New Uber C-E-Oh...
- (13:50) Vaughn's mom
- (15:26) Grandma's grocery Blockchainz
- (21:18) Google Tiers their cloud – Shots!
- (25:35) Listicles and SDDC
- (35:40) Mo Data Mo Mischief
- (36:13) Where's Vaughn
- (38:16) Normal?
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
