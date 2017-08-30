Google has some sort of plan for not favouring its own shopping service

About three hours before the deadline on a 60-day compliance period, Google has submitted its plans for meeting a European Union antitrust order.

Regulators slapped Google with a €2.42bn fine in June for putting its shopping service ahead of others in search results, and ordered it to stop within 90 days.

The search giant had to submit a compliance plan within 60 days (by Tuesday at midnight CET) and provide periodic reports of its progress thereafter.

A spokeswoman for the EU Commission on Competition confirmed to The Register that it received a plan from Google only a few hours shy of the deadline, at around 9pm CET on Tuesday August 29. However, it declined to provide any details as its role is only to monitor Google's progress.

Google's penalty for not complying with the regulators' decision would have been up to 5 per cent of the average daily turnover rate of parent company Alphabet – about $14m a day in June.

The commission is also continuing to investigate possible dominance abuse cases concerning Android, its advertisement program AdSense and other search complaints.

Google has not responded to a request for comment. ®

