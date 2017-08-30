Caringo's 100TB cost-free Swarm licence foot in the door

Object storage software shipper Caringo is offering free 100TB licences to media and entertainment companies.

A 100TB licence for Caringo’s Swarm object storage software is being offered to recording studios, content creation and post-production houses, broadcasters, studios and other M&E businesses.

Swarm installs on any mix of standard storage hardware and provides an object storage resource with asset protection, life-cycle management, search and security included.

“IT execs in the M&E space are under extreme pressure to provide long-term accessible storage and instant search and delivery to customers and viewers," said Caringo marketing VP Adrian Herrera. "The [public] cloud isn’t a viable option for many because of security and cost concerns... we are making it easy for qualified firms to get started by offering 100TB of storage for free.”

No doubt it hopes to seed Caringo Swarm use and then receive capacity upgrade licence requests once the content stored passes the 100TB level, as it's likely to do with M&E businesses.

The company’s announcement adds: “Caringo Swarm is the ideal solution for M&E firms looking to balance the industry expectations that storage should be free and assets should be immediately accessible from any device.” We’d suggest any M&E firms with expectations that storage should be free might need a reality check before they go out of business.

If you think you might be able to use this offer, then check out this here link. ®

