Intel Xeon processor extends power of Supermicro's range

Promo Supermicro is launching a comprehensive line of new server and storage solutions featuring the Intel Xeon Scalable processor family released earlier this year. The company claims the X11 generation offers the strongest support for NVMe storage and 25G/100G Ethernet in the industry.

The solutions are engineered to exploit the increased performance and rich feature sets on the Intel Xeon Scalable processor family, supporting more cores, more efficient power usage, up to six memory channels with higher bandwidth, and more PCI-E 3.0 lanes. These are coupled with comprehensive support for NVMe NAND Flash to deliver up to 16 million IOPS, resulting in outstanding responsiveness and flexibility. The range covers server, storage, blade, network and workstation systems optimised for customers’ applications, as well as offering the performance, memory, storage and I/O profiles best suited to their workloads.

Presented by Ray Pang, Supermicro's director of solutions marketing, the webinar reveals details of Supermicro's portfolio of new Ultra, BigTwin, SuperBlade and SuperStorage products, designed to meet today's latest technology challenges. Listen in for insights into how the new range delivers the performance, power efficiency and scalability required by environments ranging from cloud to big data, hyperconverged computing and enterprise workloads. Register for this webinar here.

